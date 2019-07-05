DHS: Border Crisis A “Ticking Time Bomb”

(NBC News) – (7/5/19) A new strongly-worded report from the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General describes overcrowded immigrant detention centers as a “ticking time bomb” which requires “immediate attention and action.”

Investigators for the government watchdog group toured several border patrol facilities in Texas in June.

They found “overcrowding and prolonged detention represent an immediate risk to the health and safety of DHS agents and officers, and to those detained.”

In one instance, Inspectors say more than 80 men were crammed into a room with a capacity of half that.

The report says at these facilities “children had limited access to a change of clothes” and “two facilities had not provided children access to hot meals.”

Meanwhile, following the bombshell report by ProPublica detailing a private Border Patrol Facebook group with posts demeaning members of Congress and mocking migrant deaths, DHS acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan has promised a swift investigation, tweeting “Any employee found to have compromised the public’s trust in our law enforcement mission will be held accountable.”

