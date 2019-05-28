Dashcam Shows Police Cruiser Crash

(NBC News) – (5/28/19) The crash was captured by the officer’s dashboard camera.

Authorities say the officer was responding to a reported robbery when another car pulled out attempting to make a left turn. 

The cruiser then hit the car before colliding with a telephone pole.

The officer was taken to Parma Hospital, while an 18-year-old civilian who was in the cruiser participating in a ride-along was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

