Custom ‘Baby Shark’ sneakers are selling out like crazy

(WVLA) – (8/30/19) Baby Shark has taken over and now they are reaching the sneaker craze with special edition sneakers for your kid.

You can find these shoes on Etsy and that comes with a lot of pluses because it means you can get your shoes customized to your liking.

You can also get them in regular slip-ons or high tops. The company designs these on top of Vans and Converse shoes.

The store on Etsy is called 818VinylCreations. Shoes sell from $65 and on.

They also have Friends, Sesame Street, and Spongebob shoes and more!

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.