California (NBC) (12/24/20)— A man being treated for Covid-19 allegedly killed a fellow Covid-19 patient at a hospital in California last week, officials said.
Jesse Martinez, age 37, was arrested and charged with murder, a hate crime enhancement and elder abuse after he allegedly struck his 82-year-old hospital roommate with an oxygen tank on Dec. 17.
Martinez allegedly became upset when the victim began to pray, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.
The two men were patients at Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster, about 70 miles north of Los Angeles.
The victim and suspect did not know each other, the sheriff’s department said.
The victim, whose name has been withheld pending notification of next of kin, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on Dec. 18.
Martinez is being held on $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear at Antelope Valley Court in Lancaster on Dec. 28. Court documents did not indicate that Martinez had a lawyer and it is unclear if he retained legal representation.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- Covid-19 patient kills fellow Covid-19 patient in hospital, officials say
- Tony-nominated Broadway star Rebecca Luker dies at 59
- British model, fashion muse Stella Tennant dies at 50
- Five dead after vehicle crashes into car full of teens while evading police
- Man admits to fatally shooting elephant seal on beach, faces prison term