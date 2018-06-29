Could life exist on Saturn's moon Enceladus? New evidence suggests that it is possible

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CNN - Last year, astronomers announced that ocean worlds like Europa and Enceladus may be the best chance for finding life outside of Earth in our solar system. Now, the discovery of complex organic molecules in plumes that rise from Enceladus' subsurface ocean further suggests that the moon could support life as we know it.

Before NASA's Cassini mission studied Saturn and its moons for 13 years, beginning in 2004, Enceladus held many secrets. Cassini revealed that there was a global ocean between the moon's icy crust and its rocky core.

Although the Cassini mission ended in a blaze of glory in September when it disintegrated in Saturn's atmosphere, surprises from the data it collected will be released for years to come. A study detailing the latest discovery from Cassini data was published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

