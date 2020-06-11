Coronavirus Cases Surge As States Reopen

(NBC News) – Relaxing social distancing guidelines appears to have resulted in an increase in coronavirus cases.

Twenty-one states have now seen an increase in cases.



Arizona lifted its stay-at-home orders on May 15th. The state has seen a 40-percent increase in cases since last week, and eight of every 10 hospital beds are now in use.

“The bottom line is all the scientific evidence we have right now, it’s pretty clear that people without symptoms who are infected can and do spread the disease. So that’s why you got to wear a mask, and you got to keep that physical distance,” warns Dr. Ashish Jha of the Harvard Global Health Institute.

