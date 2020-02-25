Convicted murderer serving life sentence escapes prison

National News
Posted: / Updated:

Alabama (NBC)(02/25/20)— Officials are searching for a convicted murderer who escaped in Alabama over the weekend, authorities said.

Daniel Miner, age 43, who was serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for a 1994 killing, escaped from a work release center Saturday evening, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Sunday.

Image: Daniel Miner
Daniel Miner

The sheriff’s office said Miner escaped at roughly 9:30 P.M. from the program near Talladega, in central Alabama.

The state Corrections Department, which operates the work release program, said in an inmate report that Miner was wearing a white prison uniform when he escaped.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories