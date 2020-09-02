Confusion over eviction ban led to selective enforcement

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Trump administration is preparing to put in place a new ban on eviction of renters to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
An investigation of the federal ban that expired in July found cracks that resulted in selective enforcement and confusion.
Landlords tried to evict dozens of tenants in at least three states in violation of the federal moratorium.
Even if tenants kept their homes, the eviction filings put a scarlet “E″ on their credit.
In most places, renters had almost no legal help in fighting back.
