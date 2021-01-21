Comedian Dave Chappelle photobombs couple’s ‘first look’ wedding pictures

Texas (NBC) (01/21/21)— Over the years, first look pictures have become a wedding day tradition, allowing couples to capture their partners’ excitement when they first see each other all dressed up for the ceremony.

For one Texas couple, that first look took a different turn when comedian Dave Chappelle photobombed their pictures as they were having their special moment on the patio of The Line Hotel in Austin.

The groom “showed his emotion right away, and when they hugged, people inside of the restaurant cheered loudly,” wedding photographer Anna Szczekutowicz said.

“I thought this was a reaction to the very sweet moment that Matt and Eleanor were sharing, but seconds later, Dave Chappelle popped out from inside the restaurant!”

Chappelle surprised the couple and then posed for their pictures as a way to add to their special day.

Both the groom and photographer had searched for a private spot where they could capture their special moment.

“My heart was racing and I was so giddy to finally see Matt, and when he turned around to see me for the first time on our wedding day, we were both instantly filled with tears,” the bride, Eleanor McLaughlin, said of the first look moment.

Chappelle wished the newlyweds luck in their marriage and posed for a socially distanced picture that helped them laugh as they were having an emotional moment.

“We thanked him and his friends inside the restaurant. It all happened so fast, but we could not stop talking about it throughout the day,” Szczekutowicz said. “We were just at the right place at the right time!”

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many couples felt obligated to postpone their big days, while others chose to scale down to smaller celebration with only their closest friends and families.

“Considering the challenges they faced planning a wedding during the pandemic and downsizing from 150 guests to 12, this moment really lifted everyone’s spirits and made for a memorable day!” Szczekutowicz said.

This isn’t Chappelle’s first wedding-related photobombing incident. He popped into another couple’s pictures in 2018 during an engagement shoot in Yellow Springs, Ohio, close to where he lives.

“It was the most magical day from start to finish and we are so lucky Anna captured every moment and the emotion behind it perfectly,” McLaughlin said. “Dave was icing on the wedding cake!”