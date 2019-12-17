Colorado: Suspect arrested in 1980 rape/murder case using genetic genealogy

Denver, Colorado (NBC)(12/17/19)— A suspect has been arrested in a 40 year old rape and murder case using genetic genealogy.

According to Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock, James Curtis Clanton, age 62, was charged with kidnapping and multiple counts of murder in connection to the murder of Helene Pruszynski, age 21, on January 16, 1980.

Investigators matched DNA recovered at the crime scene in Douglas County, just south of Denver, to that of Clanton’s relatives, who had been identified on public genealogy websites.

Investigative work eventually led authorities to Union County, Florida, where Clanton was working as a truck driver.

After conducting surveillance on Clanton for six days, investigators surreptitiously obtained his DNA from a beer mug at a bar, and matched it to DNA from the original crime scene.

Clanton was then arrested without incident and extradited to Colorado.

According to Spurlock, Pruszynski had moved from Massachusetts to Colorado just two weeks before she was killed, in the hopes of becoming a journalist. She was abducted and killed on her way home from her work as an intern at a local radio station.

According to Douglas County District Attorney George Brauchler, being able to tell Pruszynski’s sister about Clanton’s arrest, hearing the raw emotion in her voice, was something special.

