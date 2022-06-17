(The Hill) — CBS News on Friday confirmed that Capitol Police detained a production team from “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

The network told The Hill in a statement that Triumph the Insult Comic Dog and a production team were at the Capitol both Wednesday and Thursday recording interviews for a segment.

“Their interviews at the Capitol were authorized and pre-arranged through Congressional aides of the members interviewed,” CBS said.

“After leaving the members’ offices on their last interview of the day, the production team stayed to film stand-ups and other final comedy elements in the halls when they were detained by Capitol Police,” the network added.

Fox News was the first to report about the arrest of people associated with the Colbert show.

U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement that seven people were charged with unlawful entry after responding to a call received at around 8:30 p.m. of a disturbance in the Longworth House building.

“Responding officers observed seven individuals, unescorted and without Congressional ID, in a sixth-floor hallway. The building was closed to visitors, and these individuals were determined to be a part of a group that had been directed by the USCP to leave the building earlier in the day,” Capitol Police said while not disclosing the identities of those charged.

“This is an active criminal investigation, and may result in additional criminal charges after consultation with the U.S. Attorney,” they added.