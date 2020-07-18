Civil Rights icon and US Congressman, John Lewis, passes away at age 80

ATLANTA (Nexstar) — Civil Rights Icon and US Congressman, John Lewis has died at the age of 80.

Doctors diagnosed Lewis with stage four pancreatic cancer last december.

A Democrat, Lewis served Gerogia’s 5th district, which includes a huge portion of Atlanta.

Lewis was elected to Atlanta City Council in 1981 and has served as the 5th Congressional District Leader since 1986, a career spanning 3 decades.

Lewis has fought for voting rights, racial inequality and most recently to unite immigrant families.

Lewis led protesters across Selma, Alabama, and pushed to end segregation and racial inequality.

An outpouring of support for John Lewis including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Georgia Senator David Perdue.

Atlanta also has a huge John Lewis mural near Ebenezer Baptist Church, in the Sweet Auburn District.

Many people say Lewis was a pioneer for Civil Rights Justice and impacted the African American community after taking part in lunch sit-ins at segregated lunch counters.

Former US President Barack Obama presented John Lewis the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011 and marched along-side Lewis in Selma for the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

