Civil rights group plans protest over Supreme Court nominee

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina-based social justice organization is planning a demonstration to protest President Donald Trump’s selection to fill the U.S. Supreme Court seat left open by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The Poor People’s Campaign said Friday that it plans to hold caravan protests on Monday at the offices of North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis over Sen. Mitch McConnell’s rush to push through a Supreme Court nominee and his refusal to take up a relief package during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The protests are scheduled for Raleigh, Charlotte and Hendersonville.
