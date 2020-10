Chrissy Teigen, John Legend announce miscarriage of their third child

Chrissy Teigen/John Legend (NBC) (10/01/20)— Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are mourning the loss of their third child.

Teigen shared the loss in an emotional Instagram update Wednesday night with photos honoring their son.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she wrote. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

It was not clear how far along Teigen was in her pregnancy.

Legend expressed his grief on social media, tweeting “We love you, Jack”

Teigen said that she and her husband typically do not decide on a name for their children until after they have arrived but had already started calling their third Jack.

“Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever,” she wrote. “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

Earlier this month, the cookbook author was put on bed rest and later hospitalized after experiencing bleeding.

Last week, Teigen, mother to Luna and Miles, said she had decided to go to the hospital when things got a bit worse.

“Today the big difference was that it kind of was like if you were to turn a faucet onto low and leave it there,” she said. “It was at the point today where it was never stopping bleeding and that’s obviously very bad.”

She explained in a previous social post that she “didn’t think I could get pregnant naturally anyway.”

In a 2016 interview with Self magazine, she said she and Legend had struggled with fertility.

“The big question was why this wasn’t working for us when I was young and he was healthy,” she told the magazine. “I thought, people get pregnant by accident all the time! How does this happen?”

The 34-year-old first announced her pregnancy in August in a new music video for her husband’s latest song, “Wild.”

After beginning bed rest, the star announced last week that she would be postponing her third cookbook.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.