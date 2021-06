KTVE/KARD — Check out our Trending Topics for Tuesday, June 8, with Hunter, Mya, and Lexi!

First, you can get vaccinated… at a Van Gogh exhibit!

Then, we cover removing pandemic-related trash from the ocean!

And, we take a look at a dog that’s becoming a TikTok sensation!

From around the world, country, and right here at home, be sure to tune in every day for our Trending Topics with Hunter, Mya, and Lexi!