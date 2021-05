KTVE/KARD — Check out our Trending Topics for Monday, May 10, with Hunter, Mya, and Lexi!

The Spokane Symphony performs for the first time in over a year!

Plus, Boston’s iconic swan boats have reopened!

And a rare macaw visits a zoo in Brazil!

From across the world, country, and right here at home, be sure to tune in every day for our Trending Topics with Hunter, Mya, and Lexi!