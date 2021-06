KTVE/KARD — Check out our Trending Topics for Monday, June 14, with Hunter, Mya, and Lexi!

First, police arrest a woman after she allegedly stole an ambulance and crashed it into a bay!

Then, 7-Eleven is offering customers a free slurpee through the entire month of July!

And, a dog named Wasabi wins the 145th Westminster Dog Show!

