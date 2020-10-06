Chanel celebrates cinema industry to cap Paris Fashion Week

Models wear creations for the Chanel Spring-Summer 2021 fashion collection, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, during Paris fashion week. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

PARIS (AP) — Monumental light-bulb encrusted letters spelling CHANEL sparkled over the runway at the Grand Palais on the last day of Paris Fashion Week prefacing a collection celebrating the cinema industry.

It brought a pang of nostalgia for better times during this reduced virus-hit season that has been notable for its lack of star power.

Like Milan before it, Paris has undertaken an unusual fashion season for Spring-Summer 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The nine-day calendar was a mix of ready-to-wear runway collections with masked guests in seated rows, in-person presentations and completely digital shows streamed online with promotional videos.