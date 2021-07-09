CDC says students and teachers who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks while inside

Louisiana (KTVE/KARD) — The CDC says that children and adolescents benefit from in-person learning, and returning to schools in the fall is a priority.

They say promoting vaccination for those ages 12 and older can help schools return to in-person learning as well as extracurricular activities and sports.

However, the C-D-C still recommends those who are *unvaccinated* continue to wear masks indoors.

The agency also says schools should implement layered prevention strategies including social distancing and testing to reduce transmission risk and help protect those who are unvaccinated.