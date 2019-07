WASHINGTON (7/26/19) According to the CDC, the birth rate dropped 2-percent between 2017 and 2018, marking a new all-time low.

The number of teen births also decreased by 7-percent.

The rate of vaginal births after previous c-section deliveries increaed to over 13-percent last year.

There was also an increase in pre-term births.

