CDC: Bagged salads linked to parasite outbreak in Midwest

CDC (NBC) (06/24/20)— More than 100 people in the Midwest have been sickened by a parasite infection linked to bagged salad mixes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

A total of 122 people had confirmed cases of Cyclospora infections, an intestinal parasite that can cause diarrhea, according to the CDC.

Cases have been reported in seven states — Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin — and 19 people have been hospitalized.

Bagged salads containing carrots, red cabbage and iceberg lettuce from supermarket chains ALDI, Hy-Vee and Jewel-Osco have been linked to the outbreak, though it’s possible that there are other sources of infection as well, the CDC said.

Monday, ALDI recalled its Little Salad Bar brand Garden Salad. Late last week, Hy-Vee recalled its 12 oz. Hy-Vee Garden Salad and Jewel-Osco recalled its Signature Farms Garden Salad.

While cases have been reported in just seven states, the CDC is advising residents of Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin to check their homes for the recalled salad blends and throw them out.

The parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis causes an intestinal infection called cyclosporiasis that can be treated with antibiotics.

The CDC noted that there are several Cyclospora outbreaks each summer.

In 2018, a Cyclospora outbreak linked to McDonald’s salad sickened more than 500 people.

