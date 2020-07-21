CBS reporter Nina Kapur dies at 26 after moped accident

New York (NBC) (07/21/20)— A 26-year-old CBS New York reporter died after a moped accident Saturday, the station announced in a video tribute.

“Reporter Nina Kapur joined the team in June 2019 and was known for her contagious smile and love for storytelling,” the station shared. She died at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan after the accident, the station reported, adding, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Nina’s family. She will be missed.”

Before joining CBS New York as an on-air reporter, Kapur had worked at News 12 Connecticut since 2017. “News 12 staff members are remembering Kapur for her incredible work ethic, as well as her sense of humor and smile,” a statement from the station said.

Nina Kapur

Kapur was riding on the back of a Revel rental scooter, driven by a 26-year-old man, when he “swerved for an unknown reason” at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the New York City Police Department.

Police responded to the collision site in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, and found both Kapur and the driver “fell to the roadway as a result.”

The NYPD is investigating the crash. The driver, who has not been identified, suffered minor injuries.

Revel mopeds are a new addition to Manhattan streets. Anyone 21 or older with a valid license can ride one by simply downloading an app and unlocking a Revel from a designated service area.

The mopeds come with two helmets. They go up to 30 mph and are not allowed on sidewalks, highways, or bridges.

Riding from Brooklyn or Queens, where the mopeds debuted in New York, to Manhattan or vice versa is prohibited.

“Revel extends deepest sympathies to Nina Kapur’s family and loved ones for their loss,” the company said in a statement.

“We are actively investigating this incident, and we are in contact with the NYPD to aid their investigations in any way we can.” the statement said.

Kapur had tweeted July 14 that she was trying to reach Revel’s customer service.

Kapur, a Pennsylvania native and a Syracuse University graduate, wrote on Twitter last week that she had just returned from a trip to Denver. “I’m feeling refreshed and ready to get back to work!” she said. Photos posted on her Instagram showed she was in a friend’s bridal party.

Fellow journalists expressed their grief following the young and promising reporter’s death.

CBS New York’s John Dias wrote over the weekend that he was “finding it hard to report.”

“Pulling myself together because I know @ninakapur1 wouldn’t want me to fall apart. She was a true angel on earth, and now she is a real one in heaven. Love you, Nina! RIP. @CBSNewYork and the world lost one of its best,” he wrote.

“We will miss your smile, your warmth, your presence. Rest In Peace young lady,” wrote CBS New York’s Chris Wragge.

“I am in shock. Nina Kapur was such a hard-working journalist and a kind person to everyone in school & in the newsroom. We lost a great one this weekend. Wow,” WDVM sports reporter Allie Berube wrote.

Some reporters said Kapur had encouraged them in the field by following her own journalism dreams.

“Nina was perfect. So beautiful. So vibrant. She inspired me by being an excellent journalist and by making big moves at such a young age,” WDTN’s Aliah Williamson wrote. “She didn’t take no for an answer and lived life to the fullest.”

