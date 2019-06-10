CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Videos Reveal Shocking Jail Abuse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (NBC News) – (6/10/19) One video, released this week but taken in March of 2018, appears to show two corrections officers repeatedly punching an inmate who is restrained.

In the video, officers Nicholas Evans and Timothy Dugan remove Terrance Debose from a cell and place him in isolation.

The reasons are unknown, and Debose appears to be restrained to a wheelchair.

Words appear to then be exchanged, before Evans appears to turn off his body camera and strike Debose again and again.

Dugan next enters and appears and hits him too.

The actions are so severe, Debose suffered a concussion.

Earlier this month, video showed corrections officers pepper-spraying inmate Chantelle Glass while she was restrained.

On Tuesday, new video showed inmate Joseph Arquillo collapse from an overdose at the jail, only to be ignored for more than two hours.

He later died at the hospital.

The videos raise questions on jail oversight, while a dozen former jail employees have already been indicted.

