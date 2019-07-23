CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Teen saves boy attacked by pit bull

CONROE, Texas (KPLC/CNN) 7/23/2019 — The family of a 6-year-old Texas boy is thankful this morning for the swift actions of a teen living nearby.

According to KPLC-TV, The boy, Mason Lindeman, was attacked by a pit bull, and security cameras captured the incident in Conroe, Texas.

“My son was just laying on the ground.” says Mason’s mom Jillian. “He’s six he kind of knows what to do but he’s never been put in a situation like that.”

The rescuer, 19-year-old Grant Brown, happened to be outside.

“As soon as I noticed I just ran over there without thinking and I didn’t know how but I knew I had to get the dog off of the boy.” says Brown.

In the video, Brown can be seen running straight at the dog while it was still on top of Mason. The dog eventually took off after Brown, allowing Mason a chance to run inside to safety.

“All I see is my son running up to me and he’s got his hand on his head and there blood coming down and everything.” says Jillian Lindeman.

Mason was bitten on the back of the head. He needed several staples to fix that. He also has several bruises on his face.

Brown was hurt as well when the dog ran after him, knocking him to the ground. He has a cut to his hand.

“I looked back and my shoes came off.” says Brown. “I tripped and fell the dog was on top of me before I knew it and I knew I had to keep his mouth away from me.”

Lindeman is thankful for Brown stepping up and acting like a hero.

“I just want to give the guy a hug. There’s nothing I can do but just say thank you.” says Lindeman.

As for the dog, it’s been surrendered to Animal Control, and the owner has been cited.