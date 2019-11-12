Carter undergoes brain surgery, ‘no complications,’ according to statement

Former President Jimmy Carter is recovering following brain surgery at an Atlanta hospital, according to a social media post from the Carter Center,

Carter was hospitalized on Monday and had a subdural hematoma performed at Emory University Hospital.

There were no complications from the surgery, according to the Carter Center statement. The 95-year-old Carter will remain hospitalized for observation.

