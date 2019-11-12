Carter undergoes brain surgery, ‘no complications,’ according to statement

National News

by: Chuck Williams

Posted: / Updated:

Former President Jimmy Carter is recovering following brain surgery at an Atlanta hospital, according to a social media post from the Carter Center,

Carter was hospitalized on Monday and had a subdural hematoma performed at Emory University Hospital.

There were no complications from the surgery, according to the Carter Center statement. The 95-year-old Carter will remain hospitalized for observation.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories