Carolinas Brace For Dorian

(NBC News) – (9/5/19) As Hurricane Dorian inches toward to the Atlantic coast, aerial images are revealing the devastation the storm left behind in the Bahamas.

Piles of debris and concrete slabs are all that remain where many of the buildings on the island of Abaco once stood. At least seven people were killed there, and many more injured.

The images serve as a stark warning for those now in the path of the storm.

Across the Southeast families are packing up and pulling out, leaving the coast for higher ground.

More than a million people have been told to evacuate ahead of what could be hurricane force winds, flooding rains and a potentially deadly storm surge.

“A simple wobble to the west of 20 miles could be crucial and could be devastating,” Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter warns.

Overnight Florida avoided a direct hit, but was lashed by Dorian’s outer bands.

Georgia and the Carolinas are bracing for the storm to run parallel to the coast, possibly making landfall in North Carolina Friday. Forecasters are predicting as much as 15 inches of rain and storm surge that could reach seven feet.

