Car drives through crowd, protester shot in Colorado

Aurora, Colorado (NBC) (07/27/20)— A car drove through a crowd and a protester was shot in the Denver suburb of Aurora during demonstrations against racial injustice.

Aurora police said on Twitter that protesters were walking on Interstate 225 on Saturday when a vehicle drove through.

Police said a protester fired a weapon, striking at least one person, who was listed as stable at a hospital.

Authorities said that the vehicle was towed and that they are investigating. Protesters also broke windows to the courthouse, and a fire was started in an office, police said.

An unlawful assembly was declared, and police ordered protesters to leave the area, authorities said.

Tensions have been heightened at recent protests against racial injustice since federal officials were sent to quell demonstrations in Portland, Oregon. Police declared a riot Saturday in Seattle.

Protests sparked by the death of George Floyd on May 25, a Black man in Minnesota who died after a white officer held him to the ground with a knee to his neck, have highlighted other cases of fatal police violence.

In Colorado, protesters have been drawing attention to the death of Elijah McClain, who was stopped by police while walking down an Aurora street in August after a 911 caller reported him as suspicious.

Police placed him in a chokehold, and paramedics administered 500 milligrams of ketamine, a sedative, to calm him down.

He went into cardiac arrest and was later declared brain-dead and taken off life support.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.