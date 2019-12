BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – (12/26/19) A nearby neighbors says a mom from Florida crashed a car with her 2 children inside into a Baton Rouge assisted living apartment.

Photo courtesy of Crystal Whitman-Barrow

The incident occurred on Christmas Eve night right after a breakup with her now ex-boyfriend.

According to a neighbor, he heard the crash happen right after 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 24.

