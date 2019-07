(NBC News) – (7/15/19) Cannabis plants are sprouting in the flower beds at the Vermont Statehouse.

So far, more than 33 plants have been spotted outside the capitol building in Montpelier.

Visitors have pulled some while others are leaving the greens to grown and bud.

In the state of Vermont, you can legally cultivate your own marijuana, but you cannot do so on state property.

