California woman arrested for allegedly ramming protesters with her car

Long Beach, California (NBC) (09/28/20)— A Long Beach, California, woman was arrested on Saturday after allegedly ramming her car into protesters, seriously injuring two people, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Tatiana Turner, age 40, was taken into custody after striking a man and a woman with her car in the parking lot of the Yorba Linda Public Library, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Department press release.

The release states that Turner will be charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. An investigation is ongoing.

The incident took place around 3 p.m., approximately an hour after the protest began.

The protest was held by a group called “Caravan for Justice,” in support of Black Lives Matter. A counter protest was scheduled for the same time. About 150 people were in attendance at the start of the protest, the release states, with deputies present to “protect the constitutional rights of all individuals and to protect life and property.”

About 30 minutes after the start of the protests, the sheriff’s department began to receive reports of physical fights between the two groups, according to the press release.

Police declared an unlawful assembly as the fighting between to two groups continued and ordered the crowd to disperse. Police said there were also reports that those in the crowd had weapons.

One person, Jason Mancuso, age 46, of Anaheim, was arrested for failure to obey the dispersal order.

The man and woman who were allegedly struck by Turner’s car were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, but are expected to recover. The man had two broken legs, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Dennis Breckner. The woman sustained moderate injuries throughout her body, Breckner said.

