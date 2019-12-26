California: Two arrested with over 100 stolen envelopes and packages

Durham, Calif. (NBC)(12/26/19)— Two people who allegedly had over 100 pieces of stolen mail and packages in their car were arrested in Northern California two days before Christmas, authorities said on Tuesday.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said the arrests of the alleged driver and his passenger occurred after deputies were called on a report of mail theft in Durham at around 1:50 A.M. on Monday, and after the driver fled in his car and rolled the vehicle.

The alleged driver, Jeremy Blumlein, age 41 of Chico, and his passenger, Breanna Maier, age 26 of Magalia, were charged with identity theft, mail theft, and violation of probation.

Jeremy Blumlein

Deputies found around 108 envelopes and packages addressed to 37 different addresses in the car they were in, the sheriff’s office said. Neither person was hurt in the rollover crash.

Blumlein was booked on charges of felony reckless evading for fleeing and possession of a controlled substance, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said methamphetamine was also found in the car, as well as a wallet that had gift and prepaid cards and hundreds of dollars in cash inside.

Breanna Maier

The crash occurred after a sheriff’s sergeant who responded to the mail theft call spotted a car that looked like one described in that theft.

The sergeant turned his vehicle around and Blumlein allegedly sped away. By the time the sergeant caught up to Blumlein, he’d already lost control and rolled the car over, the sheriff’s office said.

Blumlein and Maier were being held without bail Tuesday night, the jail said.

Online case information for the incident could not immediately be found for either suspect late Tuesday, and it was unclear if Blumlein or Maier had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.