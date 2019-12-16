California: Three dead after probation officer opens fire in her home

Ontario, Calif. (NBC)(12/16/19)— Three people are dead, including two children, after a southern California probation officer opened fire in her own home.

Police in Ontario, California, responded to an officer involved shooting around 2:30 A.M. on Saturday, finding the officer’s husband outside the house with life threatening gunshot wounds.

According to NBC, the situation then evolved into a standoff between her and police, with shots exchanged.

Neighboring houses were evacuated to give police access to the perimeter. One neighbor said he heard shouting and five gunshots before police arrived.

Hours after its initial report on the gunfire, the police department released a statement on Twitter: “Ontario Police have made entry into the home and discovered the suspected female and two juveniles are deceased inside the residence.”

Police told NBC the shooter was a San Bernardino County Probation Department officer, but refused to comment further until her name is released.

The condition of her husband is unknown at this time, but there are no reports of responding officers being injured.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.