California: ‘Slice and Fold’ house patterned after origami

Los Angeles, Calif. (CNN)(12/18/19)— The “Slice and Fold House” in Los Angeles resembles a carefully folded piece of origami.

The building features a stunning play between sharp-angled lines and openings of various sizes, which allow natural light fill every room.

The house’s facade is made up of different shapes and volumes, the biggest of which, the roof deck with stunning panoramas of the San Gabriel Mountains, was inspired by Le Corbusier’s modernist villas.

Large parts of the house are sunk deep into the terrain, which had to be deeply excavated to affix the colossal structure to the steep slope

This is just one, the only listing in America, of eight houses built in “impossible places” listed on CNN.

To see the full article with all eight stunning houses and the awkward places they’re built, click here.

