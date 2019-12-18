California: Police use caricature thief had made as information sketch

Riverside, Calif. (NBC)(12/18/19)— A thief in California had his caricature made at a festival, then stole the artist’s money, leaving behind his personalized artwork.

“No, we’re not kidding”, Riverside Police said in their Facebook post, asking anyone who recognizes the man in the caricature to contact officials.

According to the artist, the thief made away with his bag of art supplies and about $500. This was during the annual Festival of Lights, held this year on December 5.

Police added, “This caricature is of the suspect, but of course, has exaggerated characteristics and features.”

