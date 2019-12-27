California: Medical emergency on plane results in death of ten year old girl

Los Angeles, Calif. (CNN)(12/27/19)— A medical emergency resulted in a young girl being declared dead when her flight landed at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday night.

According to FAA spokesman Ian Gregor, Delta Flight #2423 on its way to Seattle returned to LAX due to a passenger medical issue on board.

The passenger was a 10 year old girl suffering cardiac arrest on the plane.

“LAFD paramedics responded to a medical aid for a minor female child and furiously worked to save her life. Sadly, all efforts were futile and the child was beyond medical help,” the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office is investigating the passenger’s death. LAPD officers also responded and determined there was no foul play involved.

According to officer Mike Lopez, they are not investigating the incident further. Delta airlines confirmed the incident and said the company is working to re-accommodate customers that were on the flight.

