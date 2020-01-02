California: Man killed while chasing man that robbed him

Oakland, Calif. (CNN)(01/02/20)— Police have arrested two suspects after a man died while chasing down a person who snatched his laptop in Oakland, California.

According to a statement issued by the Oakland Police Department, the man, whose name has not been released, was working at a Starbucks on the morning of New Year’s Eve.

While he was working, the suspect approached him around 11:30 A.M., grabbed his laptop and ran. The man rushed after the thief in an attempt to retrieve his computer but suffered a critical head injury as the suspect fled in a car, the police told CNN.

The Oakland Fire Department gave immediate medical attention to the man before he was transported, in critical condition, to a local hospital. He later died from his injury.

Police made two arrests on Wednesday in connection to the homicide. They did not release any further information but said their investigation is ongoing.

