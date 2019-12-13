California: Man faces murder charge for forcing girlfriend’s miscarriage

Bakersfield, Calif. (NBC)(12/13/19)— A California man is facing a murder charge for allegedly forcing his girlfriend to take unidentified pills to induce a miscarriage at gunpoint.

According to Bakersfield Police Department, a family member of the unidentified woman in question reported the incident, resulting in the woman confirming the story to police and admitting she did have a miscarriage as a result.

Detectives then conducted a search, finding evidence that corroborated her story, and led to Jagmeet Sandhu, age 23, being arrested on multiple felony charges.

According to Kern County jail records, Sandhu faces six charges, including first degree murder, first degree burglary, assault with a firearm, and inflicting injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

Sandhu is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court soon. The sheriff’s office is unable to provide a mug shot at this time.

