California man arrested for posting videos of mass shooting practice

San Diego, Calif. (NBC) (12/09/19)— A San Diego man is in police custody after posting videos on YouTube, where he appeared to be practicing a mass shooting of pedestrians.

In the videos, Steven Homoki, age 30 of Spring Valley, California, is seen in a San Diego hotel room with several guns, magazines, and bullets, crawling across the floor, loading the guns, and pointing them out the window at pedestrians.

In the footage, which seems to be taken from a body camera, Homoki actually pulls the trigger of an empty gun at a pedestrian, saying “one down, more to go…”

San Diego’s Joint Terrorism Task Force began investigating the videos after a tip was made, and was able to connect them to Homoki.

Homoki was arrested on suspicion of possession of an assault weapon, possession of a high capacity magazine, and child endangerment.

Though his other charges are obvious in the video, San Diego police didn’t give any details on the child endangerment charge, of which he’s also accused.

