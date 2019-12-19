California: 17 year old girl sneaks onto plane and crashes it

Fresno, Calif. (NBC)(12/19/19)— A 17 year old girl was arrested Wednesday and accused of stealing a plane and crashing it at Fresno Yosemite International Airport in California.

According to Fresno Police Chief Drew Bessinger, the girl climbed a fence at an airport maintenance building at around 7:30 A.M. and gained access to a King Air 200 propeller-driven aircraft and started one engine.

The plane began to move and pivot but did not become airborne, he said. It crashed through a fence and into a nearby building, causing substantial damage to the plane. No one was injured.

Bessinger said the teen was found seated in the pilot’s seat of the aircraft, still wearing the pilot’s headset. She was uncooperative and appeared to be disoriented.

She will booked for theft of an aircraft, said Bessinger, who added that a motive is still being determined but that it does not appear the girl had any domestic terrorism intentions.

