WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, Brookshire Grocery Company announced an agreement whereby Walgreens will acquire BGC’s 120 pharmacies in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas, which includes pharmacy customer prescription files and related pharmacy inventory. Officials confirmed that the vast majority of these locations are being converted to Walgreens pharmacies that will operate inside BGC’s stores.

We are excited to take this next step with Walgreens to strengthen our pharmacies and further our commitment to our employee-partners and customers that make up our BGC family. The pharmacy industry has become increasingly complex over the past few years, and it was important to us to find a business leader that has the capabilities to focus on providing exceptional pharmacy services and value to our customers. Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO of Brookshire Grocery Co.

Eligible BGC pharmacy employees are being offered employment opportunities with Walgreens. In addition, pharmacy customers do not need to not take any action for their prescriptions to be transferred over. Customers’ prescriptions will transfer to Walgreens automatically. Customers will receive a notification in the mail along with details about their prescriptions.

Walgreens has a long history of serving communities throughout the U.S., and we look forward to providing BGC’s customers with greater access to a wide range of trusted pharmacy and healthcare services. Our pharmacists are playing a critical role in healthcare today, and we truly value the importance of the pharmacist-patient relationship. As part of our commitment to ensuring a seamless transition, we’re excited to also be providing employment opportunities for BGC’s existing pharmacy staff. Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO of Brookshire Grocery Co.

According to officials, a select few pharmacy locations will close. Those patient files will transfer to either another in-store pharmacy at BGC’s or nearby Walgreens retail pharmacy.

BGC and Walgreens are committed to finding employment opportunities for substantially all eligible pharmacy employee-partners in other BGC or Walgreens locations. Customers of these locations will be notified, and prescription files will transfer automatically in the coming weeks to nearby Walgreens or BGC in-store pharmacy locations.

The pharmacies in BGC’s Reasor’s stores in Oklahoma are not included in this transaction and will remain under the BGC brand and ownership. BGC will continue to operate and invest in its retail grocery business in its more than 205 stores located across Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Together with its dedicated employee partners, BGC remains focused on its vision of being the premier regional grocery retailer in the markets it serves.