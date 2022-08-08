LOS ANGELES, Ca. (BRPROUD) – Britney Spears, the internationally recognized star who was raised in Kentwood, Louisiana before she went on to become the world’s ‘Princess of Pop,’ is using social media to share her side of a public spat.

The argument is between Spears and her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

The 44-year-old singer and former backup dancer sat down with reporters for an interview, parts of which will be aired on ITV during the week of August 8, and shared his perception of Spears’ relationship with her sons, her mental state, and her decisions as a mother.

Federline is the father of Spears’ two sons, 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden.

According to the Daily Mail, he says the boys love their mother, but for the past few months they’ve made the decision not to see her. This is in spite of the fact that Spears and her new husband purchased a $10 million mansion not far from the Federline home, which is where the boys are living.

Federline added that Sean Preston and Jayden decided not to attend their mother’s wedding when she married 28-year-old Sam Asghari in June.

He told reporters, “[The boys] were happy for her, but they decided that, as they’re not seeing her right now, they made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

Spears replied to this aspect of the interview with an Instagram story, saying, “It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone .. It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram … I gave them everything.”

She continued, “Only one word: HURTFUL … I’ll say it … My mother told me ‘You should GIVE them to their dad.’ I’m sharing this because I can.”

During Federline’s interview, he also criticized Spears for posting revealing selfies on Instagram, and said the attention that her photos garnered had a negative impact on her teenage sons.

The Daily Mail quotes Federline as saying, “I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough… I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

Spears’ new husband, Asghari, took to Instagram to defend her in this regard.

Asghari said, “To clarify my wife has never posted a nude selfie except of her butt which is quite modest these days.”

He went on to say, “There is not validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly. The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”

In the interview, Spears’ ex also touched on the subject of her mental health and the controversial conservatorship that put her father in control of her life and finances for 13 years.

Federline spoke highly of Spears’ father, and reportedly said, “I saw this man that really cared, and really cares about his family and wanting everything to be OK… When Jamie took over, things got into order. He saved her life.”

On that note, Federline insinuated that Spears’ actions since the lifting of the conservatorship motivated him to apologize to their sons for any repercussions that affected them.

Spears was quick to respond to this.

In a longer post on her Instagram account she wrote “During my conservatorship I was controlled and monitored for nearly 15 years… I needed permission just to take Tylenol !!! I should embark on doing WAAAY more than going topless on the beach like a baby !!!!”

Federline and his wife Victoria are now at the center of a large, blended family. They are raising their two daughters along with Sean Preston and Jayden. Additionally, Federline’s two oldest children from a previous relationship are also frequent visitors.

Regarding his family, Federline said, “This is a normal home, a family… full of love… Victoria tells me, whatever is happening outside has nothing to do with this home.”