Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend recounts her shooting by police

Attorney Benjamin Crump, left, holds up the hand of Kenneth Walker during a rally on the steps of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Thursday, June 25, 2020. Walker was the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor who was killed by officers of the Louisville Metro Police Department following the execution of a no knock warrant on her apartment on March 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The boyfriend of Breonna Taylor says the hail of bullets coming at him from police the night Taylor was killed sounded like a war.

Kenneth Walker says he tried to pull Taylor down to safety amid the gunfire but “she was just scared, she didn’t get down.” Walker was interviewed by “CBS This Morning.”

He says the loss of Taylor is especially hard because she took care of so many people. He says there are a lot of people who “need her bad right now, including me.”

Taylor was shot by police serving a narcotics warrant on March 13.