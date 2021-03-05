Body found in Grand Canyon thought to be missing Kentucky man

(NBC) (03/05/21)— A body found in the Grand Canyon on Wednesday is believed to be that of a Kentucky man who was last seen last month, the National Park Service said.

The body, which officials say may be John Pennington, 40, of Walton, Kentucky, was found with a motorcycle around 465 feet below the rim of the canyon, the park service said in a statement Thursday.

It was found below the South Kaibab Trailhead after a search-and-rescue operation that was announced Sunday, the park said.

The trailhead is not far from Yaki Point, where park officials had said Pennington’s vehicle had been found abandoned.

Pennington was last known to be on the canyon’s south rim near Yaki Point on Feb. 23, the park has said. When the search was announced, he was said to possibly be traveling on a yellow motorcycle.

It was not immediately clear what occurred. The park service and Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating.

The park service did not provide additional information, and a message left with a park spokeswoman was not immediately returned Thursday evening.

Park service personnel found the body Wednesday, and it was flown by helicopter to the canyon rim, the park service said.