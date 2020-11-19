Bobby Brown Jr., son of singer Bobby Brown, found dead at 28

Los Angeles, California (NBC) (11/19/20)— Bobby Brown Jr., the son of the R&B artist and producer, was found dead at a home Wednesday, according to Los Angeles police.

A cause of death was not clear, but foul play is not suspected, a Los Angeles police spokesman said. Brown Jr.’s age has been reported to be 28.

Bobby Brown Jr.

TMZ first reported Bobby Brown Jr.’s death, citing a person described as a source close to the family.

Authorities were called to the home in Encino for a medical emergency shortly before 2 p.m., the police spokesman said.

More information about the circumstances leading up to the call was not available.

The Los Angeles County coroner is leading the death investigation.

Brown Jr. was the son of Bobby Brown and Kim Ward.

The elder Bobby Brown lost daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown in 2015 when she was 22. The only child of Brown and Whitney Houston was found face-down and unresponsive in a bathtub in January 2015 and was in coma for six months before her death.

Investigators with the medical examiner’s office were not able to determine exactly how Bobbi Kristina Brown died. An autopsy showed that she had morphine, cocaine, alcohol and prescription drugs in her body, but the medical examiner couldn’t determine whether she killed herself, whether someone else killed her or whether her death was accidental.

She was discovered in the bathtub just before the third anniversary of her mother’s death. Houston, a seven-time Grammy winner, was found submerged in a bathtub in a Beverly Hills, California, hotel on Feb. 11, 2012.

A representative for Bobby Brown, Nick Szatmari of Universal Attractions Agency, declined to comment.

Requests for comment from Brown’s attorney and other representatives were not immediately returned Wednesday night.

The elder Bobby Brown is known for hits including “My Prerogative” and “Every Little Step.” He also was in the film “Ghostbusters II.”