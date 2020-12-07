Bob Dylan sells entire song catalog to Universal Media Group

National News
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) (12/07/20)— Bob Dylan has sold his entire song catalog to Universal Music Group, the record company announced on Monday.

The deal means that more than 600 of Dylan’s copyrighted songs written over nearly 60 years — “from 1962’s cultural milestone ‘Blowin’ In The Wind’ to this year’s epic ‘Murder Most Foul,'” the press release said — are now owned by the media giant.

17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards - Show
Bob Dylan

“It is no exaggeration to say that his vast body of work has captured the love and admiration of billions of people all around the world,” Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, said in a press release announcing the deal.

“I have no doubt that decades, even centuries from now, the words and music of Bob Dylan will continue to be sung and played—and cherished—everywhere,” Grainge added.

Last month, a cache of Dylan records and memorabilia sold at auction for roughly a half-million dollars.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories