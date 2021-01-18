Bills headed to AFC Championship Game for first time since 1993 season

Buffalo Bills (NBC) (01/18/21)— It wasn’t pretty. In fact, at times, it was downright ugly.

But Buffalo undoubtedly will consider Saturday’s 17-3 victory over the Ravens a thing of beauty. Indeed, the city is celebrating like it’s 1993.

That’s the last time the Bills made the AFC Championship Game.

Next Sunday, Buffalo will play either the Chiefs in Kansas City or the Browns at home.

The Bills gained only 220 yards as Josh Allen completed 23 of 37 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown. He threw a 3-yard scoring toss to Stefon Diggs, who went over 100 yards for the second consecutive game and the fifth time in six games.

Diggs caught eight passes for 106 yards.

The Bills allowed 340 yards but held Lamar Jackson to 34 rushing yards on nine carries and 162 passing yards before he left the game on the final play of the third quarter. Jackson was diagnosed with a concussion and did not return after hitting his head on the turf.

That left the Ravens’ comeback hopes in the hands of backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. Huntley drove the Ravens to the Buffalo 10-yard line, but with 2:46 remaining, his fourth-down pass fell incomplete.

The Ravens had five drives inside the Bills 30. They kicked one field goal, missed two field goals, threw a pick-six and turned it over on downs.

Taron Johnson played the part of hero for the Bills, returning a Jackson interception 101 yards for a back-breaking touchdown with 41 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The Ravens were 9 yards from a tying touchdown.

Johnson’s interception return tied for the longest in postseason history. Packers defensive back George Teague had a 101-yard interception return against the Lions in 1993.

Jerry Hughes had two sacks and another pressure on Jackson.

Kickers Tyler Bass and Justin Tucker each made one field goal and missed two field goals on a windy night.