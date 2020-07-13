Benjamin Keough, grandson of Elvis Presley, dies at 27

Los Angeles, California (NBC) (07/13/20)— Benjamin Keough, the son of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson of Elvis Presley, died Sunday near Los Angeles, authorities said. He was 27.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that deputies found a white man in his 20s in Calabasas, California, who had been shot in the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

Lisa Marie Presley with children Riley and Benjamin Keough

The statement did not identify Keough as the victim, but the sheriff’s office confirmed his death to NBC News.

Authorities did not say who shot him. Deputies who discovered his body early Sunday morning were responding to a “rescue response call,” the statement said.

TMZ first reported Keough’s death.

In a statement, a representative for Lisa Marie Presley said she is “completely heartbroken, inconsolable, and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley.”

“She adored that boy,” the representative said. “He was the love of her life.”

Lisa Marie Presley, age 52, is the only child of the legendary singer and actor, Elvis Presley, who died in 1977 at age 42.

