Before the virus: Looking back on some last ‘normal’ moments

(AP) – The coronavirus scare has done something to time.

The days, weeks, and now the months, have blurred and stretched as talk of reopening the world has taken over for millions waiting and wondering at home.

Like so many cataclysms before this one, memories are settling in of the old times, for better or worse.

For a select few, their old normal revolves around jobs lost and family milestones celebrated.

For others, it was a bittersweet Mardi Gras or hopes of competing in the Olympics.

FILE – In this March 15, 2020 file photo, people stroll along the Seine river banks at sunset in Paris. Like so many catastrophes before the coronavirus pandemic, memories are settling in of the “old normal,” for better or worse. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh, File)

This April 20, 2020, photo shows Mariana Makramalla demonstrating mosaic making in her family’s workshop in Madaba, Jordan. With the borders closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Makramalla has little to do. Like so many catastrophes before this one, memories are settling in of the “old normal,” for better or worse. (AP Photo/Omar Akour)

This photo shows Devin De Wulf, right, his wife, Annelies, second left, and their two children, 5-year-old Anneke, left, and 3-year-old Markus, in New Orleans as they prepared to march in the Krewe of Red Beans parade on Fat Monday during Mardi Gras, before the coronavirus hit the city hard. Like so many catastrophes before this one, memories are settling in of the “old normal,” for better or worse. (AP Photo via Devin De Wulf)

