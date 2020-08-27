Beachgoer finds 78 lbs. of cocaine washed up on Florida beach

HOLLYWOOD BECH, Fla. (WFLA) — A beach-goer discovered 30 packages of cocaine washed up at Hollywood Beach Monday.
The U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami Sector seized the 78 lbs. of narcotics, valued at over $1 million.
“Thankfully, the 78 lbs. of drugs didn’t make it into our community,” Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin said.
Hollywood Beach is roughly 15 miles north of Miami Beach.
