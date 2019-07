ERIE, Pa. (WHTM) – (7/29/19) The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking for the public’s help to track down the person who shot and killed a bald eagle in Erie County.

The mature eagle was found dead near Cranesville, in Elk Creek Township, on Thursday night.

A game warden investigated and found the eagle had been shot, the game commission said Friday on its Facebook page.

